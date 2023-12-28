Jhon Jáder Lucumi has become one of the key headlines in the era of Nestor Lorenzo. The left-footed center back has earned a place in the Colombia selection and its performance has aroused the interest of a giant from Italy.

Not only in the National Team, his preponderant performance in the BolognaItaly's sensation team, has led him to earn several praises in the country of the boot, being one of the most reliable center backs in the tournament.

The team technician Rossoblu Thiago Motta He has classified it as a standard in defense. Jhon is one of the players responsible for Bologna, a mid-table club, fighting hand in hand with the greats of the league. A series and is in fourth position in the table with 31 points, surpassing Rome, Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta and Fiorentina.

That is why the former Deportivo Cali player is on Napoli's radar. The current Italian champion has not had a good half of the championship and the departure of the South Korean Kim Min-jae has weakened the defense.

According to journalist Giovanni Scotti, the Partenopei club wants to make another attempt to sign the Colombian national team center back to form a more reliable line of center backs after the doubts left by the Brazilian Nathan.

“Napoli is looking for reinforcements from Serie A, or those who know the Italian championship well. This will be the priority route, but it will not be easy. They like Lucumí of Bologna (already searched in summer) and Dragusin of Genoawhom Napoli would change for Ostigard“wrote the communicator on his digital platforms.

Napoli's idea is to give him a defender who knows the tournament and gives the coach guarantees Walter Mazzarri to return to the fight for him Shield from Italy.

However, it is not such a simple negotiation, according to the information on the portal. Transfermarkt, the value of Jhon Lucumí is 11 million euros, But from Italy it is said that his departure from Bologna would not be for less than 20 million euros.

Jhon Lucumí: The debut did not weigh on him, he won the one-on-one duels and scored with hierarchy. One of his surprises was his first official match with the National Team. SIX.

For now, the 25-year-old Colombian is focused on closing a dream 2023 with Bologna, in which he has played 685 minutes spread over 10 games. He has only missed seven games due to an injury he suffered to his rectus femoris and which kept him off the field for several weeks.

