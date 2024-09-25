“Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the prototype of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Its incidence in Italy is approximately 18-20 cases per 100,000 people per year, so it is a lymphatic neoplasm that has a significant incidence, similar to that of bladder cancer”. These are the words of Antonello Pinto, director of the Hematology Oncology Department at the National Cancer Institute Irccs Fondazione “G. Pascale”, on the sidelines of the 51st national congress of the Sie – Italian Society of Hematology, taking place at the MiCo in Milan from 23 to 25 September and also attended by Sobi, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on rare or little-known hematological diseases, and oncohematology.