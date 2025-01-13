Among household chores, doing the laundry is one of the least desired in Spain. In addition to applying special products to remove stains, you have to let the washing cycle finish, hang each of the clothes, iron them (yes, no matter how much we tend to avoid it) and pick them up. In addition, we usually take advantage and load each washing machine to 100%, which later causes us a problem: we do not have space on the clothesline, even if we put into practice the tricks we have seen on TikTok.

Regardless of whether we tend inside or outside the home, even though the latter is the least recommended for avoid humiditythe puzzle remains the same. So we use inventions to gain more space, we do not always achieve this without resorting to cumbersome objects.

However, we have the solution for multiply the space available to dry clothes without having to invest a lot of money or lose too much space at home. It is about betting on an extendable clothesline in which we can regulate its measurements depending on our needs. This, together with tricks such as the revolutionary Japanese method to dry clothes faster, will help us finish our laundry in record time.

How to save space to hang clothes

This clothesline is the solution to expand the space we have to hang clothes since, in addition to offering the surface of a usual model, it has two extendable parts that multiply the available meters. Thus, we can adjust it depending on each laundry: it is left unextended for the smallest ones, or the sides are removed for the most voluminous ones.

Thus, the Vileda Surprise clothesline offers between 11 and 20 meters to hang the laundry. It is designed to optimize space and to be moved easily even when loaded with clothes, thanks to its integrated wheels.

Another benefit of this model is that it costs less than 41 euros, so it is a good opportunity. In addition, it is one of the highest rated on the platform. With more than 3,500 reviewsthose who have already tested it highlight its resistance, its lightness and the practicality of its size and folding.

