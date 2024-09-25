“Immune thrombocytopenia is a pathological condition in which the platelet count drops dramatically, reaching levels that can cause bleeding. From a clinical point of view, you realize you are affected by Itp because, quite suddenly, you can experience hemorrhagic episodes, especially bleeding from the skin and mucous membranes. So nosebleeds, nosebleeds, blood from the gums, petechiae and bruises on the body”. This is what Mariasanta Napolitano, professor of Hematology at the University of Palermo and head of the Hemostasis and Thrombosis Unit, Aoup “P. Giaccone” of Palermo, said on the occasion of the 51st national congress of Sie – Italian Society of Hematology, taking place at the MiCo in Milan from 23 to 25 September and which is also attended by Sobi, a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on rare or little-known hematological diseases, and oncohematology.