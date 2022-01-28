Who is who in social networks in the cabinet of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya? To begin with, the president sets the example and has more followers than all his collaborators, for example, on Twitter he has 22 thousand 978 and on Facebook he reaches 120 thousand 529. Currently, these platforms are essential and are one of the main channels of communication, so it’s not a minor thing.

The head of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, is the most popular cabinet secretary on social media. On Twitter it has 9,647 followers and on Facebook it exceeds 100,000. In addition, his posts have very high levels of reactions, which shows the impact and great influence he has. So he is the undisputed leader.

In second place, on Twitter is the Secretary of Security, Cristóbal Castañeda, with 3,176 followers; in third, the Secretary of Welfare, Ruth Díaz Gurría; and fourth, the head of Education, Graciela Domínguez Nava, with 1,227. The rest have less than 1,000 and use their accounts mainly to retweet messages from the governor and do not generate information, so they are not communicating.

On Facebook, after Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, in second place, is the Secretary of Public Education, Graciela Domínguez Nava, with 8,572 followers; third, the head of Tourism, Rosario Torres Noriega, with 3 thousand 106. Next: Jaime Montes Salas, of Agriculture, with 2 thousand 940; Emilia Guerra, from Fishing, with 2,901; Teresa Guerra, from Women, with 1,526, and Javier Gaxiola Coppel, from Economy, with 1,230.

The secretaries that do not appear and are totally disapproved because they are not having an influence are: the Secretary of the Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez; Enrique Díaz Vega from Finance, and José Luis Zavala Cabanillas, from Public Works, none have an impact and the worst thing is that they are not interested in communicating despite being in key dependencies.

To measure the importance of social networks in society, ten years ago 50 percent of Sinaloans were connected. Currently all the new generations live on digital platforms, take online classes, have meetings, there are conferences and even parties. Of that size is the influence.

Very attentive because the secretaries who are not “connected” are not reporting and have no influence, so their work has less impact. With regard to Governor Rubén Rocha, it must be recognized that he has a good network team and digital strategy. There he interacts daily and is informing Sinaloans of what he does for the state.

The best example of governing and informing from digital platforms is President López Obrador, who sets the agenda from a conference broadcast on the main social networks, from there he manages to become a daily trend and control perception. At the national level, Twitter has become the great table for political debate and sometimes even the “Holy Inquisition.”

Mazatlan. Speaking of the impact on social networks, yesterday the municipal president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, warned in his accounts that false information is circulating about the rental of chairs for the Carnival parade. So he clarified that those activities are not allowed.

Likewise, given the pressure of the possible cancellation, the Chemist Benítez took the opportunity to give air to the event, he pointed out that there is still a month left for the Mazatlán Carnival and that at the time he will be informed about its development. Surely they are betting that covid-19 infections will drop in a few more weeks.

Political Memory. “All things have already been said, but since no one listens, we must begin again”: André Gide.