Quirinale, Mattarella’s brother’s pension on a Maltese account

Just as the votes are underway to elect the new one President of the Republic, an investigation hitherto kept secret concerning the elder brother of Sergio Mattarella, Antonino. There Power of attorney came to his name through wiretaps on a matter of pensions and Inps. Alleged bribes and money passed under the table by a former executive of the pension office of Bergamo. The investigators – we read about the Truth – listening to the phone calls of Angelo D’Ambrosio, the manager in question, stumbled upon a pronounced name that made him jump in his chair.

In the conversations made – continues the Truth – the name of was pronounced Antonino Mattarella, D’Ambrosio and one of his collaborators talk about one problem to be solved concerning the accreditation of the pension of this on a Maltese current account. “Antonino Mattarella – reports the interception – makes it pay to Malta retirement even if he resides in Italy, is a numeric and non-nominative account so Inps gave the ok. But when he gets there everything is correct but then the name does not match the alphanumeric code“. The Sicilian lawyer defends himself:” I never asked for anything and I have everything in order. “

