Editorial The wolves of Lake Saunajärvi are killed in vain

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry gave permission to shoot 20 wolves. The game center selected a herd of eight wolves living in the wilderness to be killed.

Finland The absurd nature of wolf policy became apparent to everyone in the decision of the Finnish Game Center to allow the shooting of a herd of eight wolves in Kuhmo. The wolf herd in Lake Saunajärvi lives in remote wilderness conditions on the Finnish-Russian border and is not known to cause harm or disturbance to humans.

A survey of the number of wolf herds in Finland is being completed next autumn at the Natural Resources Center in Luke. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry did not want to wait for the result, but in December authorized the killing of 20 wolves for “stocking reasons”. When the census is in progress, but the ministry’s quota had to be filled, it was convenient to choose a border herd to be killed, which is not counted among the Finnish wolf herds.

But if the Saunajärvi herd is not shot due to damage or even the restriction of the Finnish wolf population, then why is it shot? The only reason is probably that the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (center) wanted to give the party’s voters a little red meat.

