Manchester (Reuters)

Ralf Rangnick, interim coach of Manchester United, criticized the statements of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, in which the latter described Manchester United as a “commercial club”, saying that Van Gaal himself had previously contracted with United when he took over his coaching despite these views.

Van Gaal warned his compatriot Eric Ten Hag, coach of Ajax Amsterdam against coaching Manchester United, and urged him to choose a football team instead of being associated with a “commercial” team.

Ten Hag, 52, is one of a limited number of candidates to coach United, as interim coach Rangnick’s term expires at the end of the current season.

Rangnick said in statements to British media on Friday: “Louis himself, who is the experienced coach, had a contract with United several years ago, and he should have known that if this was his view.”

Van Gaal coached United between 2014 and 2016, and led them to win the FA Cup in his final season before being sacked to be replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Rangnick pointed out that the commercial aspect plays a big role in the world of football.

The German coach also said: “What I can say from my presence at the club for the last four months, is that Manchester United have strong traditions and have strong relationships with the fans, the entire city, the region and the province.” The last two years have not been as good as he expected.. But so far I see that the club has a great future ahead.

Manchester United is sixth in the English Premier League with 50 points from 29 matches, and will meet its guest, Leicester City, on Saturday.