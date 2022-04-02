Formula 1 has recently re-embraced Las Vegas as the new stage of the next world championship, a sign of the changes currently taking place regarding the GPs that will or could be included in the calendar from 2023 onwards. In fact, in addition to the reintegration of further nations such as Qatar and China – while other countries risk sensationally leaving the championship – others are still in talks to implement a great return to F1, such as, for example, South Africa. Those who do not seem particularly optimistic in being able to return to host the top flight are the Malaysiaincluded for the first time 1999 as the second Asian nation ever – after Japan – to welcome F1.

Remained continuously on the schedule until 2017always on the circuit of Sepang, since then the latter has been permanently out of the top flight due to financial difficulties, thanks to the low ticket sales and the introduction of the Singapore GP, which was also placed shortly after the Malaysian event. He was the CEO of the Sepang circuit who expressed doubts about the concrete possibility of a return to the Circus, Azhan Shafriman Hanifwho thus described the current situation in an interview with Malay Mail: “We should look at the big picture holistically – has explained – how F1 can benefit not only society but Malaysia in terms of branding, the ability to provide employment opportunities, talent development and more. The price to pay to host F1 is high, the economic ‘return’ generated by the Grand Prix would not be sufficient to justify the expense “.