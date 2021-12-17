Elegance on tap. Land Rover’s electrification process has also touched Range Rover Evoque which arrived on the market with the badge P300e, acronym that identifies the plug-in hybrid version of the small Range protagonist of our test drive. The look is still what made this model successful but beyond the PHEV powertrain, the technological innovations are different and are all to be discovered.

The unmistakable personality has therefore remained unchanged, with a design that since its launch has allowed this car to contribute to the British carmaker’s sales volumes. Now, however, on the bodywork it appears the P300e badge, synonymous with rechargeable electrification. In addition to the hatch to fill up with petrol, in fact, now there is also the one to insert the cable that allows you to recover the autonomy in full electric, via a domestic socket, wallbox or traditional column, positioned mirrored to that for the fuel. The technologies for driving assistance and safety have been implemented, starting with the new filtering systems inside the passenger compartment which now thanks to a new air conditioning with ionizer and filter that allow to block allergens and PM2.5, significantly improving the quality of the air you breathe while driving.

The digital dashboard of the Range Rover Evoque P300e features the display of the infotainment system based on the Pivi and Pivi Pro which has been made more usable, improving the response speed and the interface thanks to the implementation of a Snapdragon processor and a double modem. Through the second screen placed on the central tunnel, in addition to controlling the heating and air conditioning, there is always the possibility to interact with the Terrain Response, fully personalizing the off-road experience. From here you can also choose the hybrid driving modes which for the Range Rover Evoque P300e are EV, Hybrid and Save.

The electrified powertrain of the baby Range plug-in hybrid consists primarily of an internal combustion engine 1.5 three cylinders of the Ingenium family, capable of delivering 200 HP and combined with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. On the rear axle, on the other hand, there is an electric unit, it is a permanent magnet synchronous motor which is integrated with the fixed ratio transmission and with the differential. The system power of is 309 hp and 540 Nm for a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 213 km / h. The whole is combined with a 15 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 55 km in full electric and is positioned under the floor. In this way, the load capacity of Range Rover Evoque is not affected, even if there is a weight increase of 200 kg compared to the endothermic version. Charging can be done up to 7 kW in alternating current and up to 32 kW in direct current.

Comfort and excellent driving feeling are always there the strengths of Range Rover Evoque, elements that if we want are even more accentuated in this electrified version. The three-cylinder internal combustion engine is silent and guarantees a good thrust that is even more vigorous when the electric unit also comes into action. While maintaining the character of a luxury SUV, the Evoque P300e knows how to be sporty at the right point and thanks to a perfectly calibrated braking system and a good weight balance, it gives the impression of always being firmly planted on the asphalt, even if you try to tackle curves more brilliantly. The soundproofing of the passenger compartment and the finishes return a relaxing environment for the passengers and the ability to better absorb the roughness of the asphalt thanks to the layout of the suspensions make it a good one that is always pleasant. We conclude with prices. The Range Rover Evoque P300e has a price list that starts at 53,450 euros, going up to 74,900 euros for the Autobiography version. Alongside the plug-in hybrid variant, the classic petrol and diesel options also remain in the range. In this case, prices start at 40,500 euros.