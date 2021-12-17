Covid and new Omicron variant in Austria. The country dictates new restrictive measures on entry to curb its spread. According to what has been announced by the Vienna Ministry of Health, only as many as can enter the country until further notice prove that you have had the triple vaccination or that you have been cured of Covid-19. Those who do not have the vaccination certificate will have to present a negative PCR test or will have to quarantine immediately upon arrival. The quarantine will be completed only after a test carried out after arrival is negative. The new rules will take effect on Monday.