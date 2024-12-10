The relationship between Sevillian companies Future Pages and Lances seems to be getting even more tense after the warning that the company Ramon Valencia has made to Santander City Council to denounce, as El Diario Montañés announced this Monday, that José María Garzón could have incurred a crime of document falsification after allegedly forging the signature of the attorney of Diego Ventura in a pre-contract submitted to the public tender for the award of the Santander bullring, finally won by the company Lances de Futuro.

After learning just a few days ago that José María Garzón’s company had once again taken over the reins of the Cuatro Caminos bullring after imposing their offer on the one they had made jointly Ramón Valencia and Toño Matillathis Monday it was learned, through El Diario Montañés, that these two have demanded that the signature of Diego Ventura’s attorney, Andres Caballero“be examined by the municipal clerk and that, if it is proven that the rubric is false, it will bethe award to Lances de Futuro has been annulled».

ABC has contacted José María Garzón, who acknowledges being “quite angry, at the same time sad». The questions are initiated by Garzón through the telephone line: «Do you think I’m capable of forging a signature?». The Sevillian businessman, to whom fans have attributed a position in opposition to the Pagés company for several seasons, claims to have his conscience «very quiet» and offers to make a personal appointment to show the WhatsApp messages with Diego Ventura’s representative.

According to José María Garzón, the offer he presented to the Santander City Council for the award of the Cuatro Caminos arena «It does not have anyone’s signature because it is a pre-contract that all the representatives authorize me to present it. This is a verbal authorization, although in the case of Diego Ventura I have it committed and agreed by WhatsApp with the amounts that he will earn in Santander, Málaga and Almería.









The Sevillian businessman assures that in his offer only the signature “PP” appears (per pro)as confirmation that the responsibility of signing this pre-contract has been delegated to him. After hearing the news from El Diario Montañés, Garzón has tried to contact, without success, Diego Ventura’s attorney. ABC has also tried it, equally without success, as well as with Ramón Valencia, who has declined to make any statement on the matter.

Regarding the possible bad relationship with Ramón Valencia that fans talk so much about, José María Garzón assures «have nothing with him» and gives as an example the double hiring of bullfighter Javier Zuluetawhich is empowered by the son of the manager of the Pagés company, for the bullrings of Morón de la Frontera and, precisely, Santander. «I greatly respect the company from Seville and it was within its rights to participate in the contest, although I was very surprised because I had not gone to compete anywhere else», says Garzón in reference to the fact that they have tried to take away the great fiefdom of his company.