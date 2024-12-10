Nàstic de Tarragona has become the first football club to file a criminal complaint against a referee, specifically against Eder Mallo Fernández, who directed the return of the match on June 22. final of the promotion promotion against Málaga.

The Tarragona club has decided to resort to criminal proceedings after an investigation by the Method 3 detective agency has concluded that the aforementioned referee acted “premeditated way” to harm Nàstic.

Málaga achieved promotion after drawing 2-2 in extra time injury time in a controversial match at the Nou Estadi in Tarragona. On the way, The Andalusians had won 2-1.

The referee had to leave the stadium escorted by the police and in the minutes he recorded who had received death threats by directors of the Tarragona club and that he feared for his physical integrity when he retired to the locker room.

The Method 3 agency, hired by Nàstic, assures, according to the The Vanguardwho has evidence that Eder Mallo Fernández agreed to benefit Málaga in exchange for his promotion, this season he referees in the Second Division, thus quintupling his salary up to 100,000 euros per year.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, the Catalan club, which suspected possible match-fixing from the beginning, accuses the referee of crime of document falsification, since, according to the investigation, there are audios that contradict the referee’s version and demonstrate that he did not receive threats.

That match was surrounded by controversy. Nàstic complains, among other things, that the expulsion of his player Nacho González in the 63rd minute was unfair and that the injury time in the second half of extra time was excessive, although the match was interrupted for several minutes by fans throwing balls onto the grass from the stands.

The sole disciplinary judge for non-professional competitions of the Spanish Federation (RFEF) sanctioned Nàstic with four games of closure of its stadium and a total of twelve games of suspension of the player. David Concha for protesting angrily and showing a violent attitude towards one of the attendees, according to the arbitration report.

Nàstic will offer this afternoon (16:00 CET) a press conference to offer more details about this complaint filed against the referee.