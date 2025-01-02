Packing Partners Spikes continues to bet on foreign markets. The Aragonese group has just announced the purchase of the French company Art Media Graphic (AMG) in order to promote its internationalization and consolidate its presence, especially in the French and European markets.

The Aragonese group Puntes, specialized in the pre-pressing market for packaging, advances with this operation in its activity with the help of AGM, specialized in flexographic pre-pressing, which will allow not only grow in foreign markets, but also in the flexible and cardboard packaging segment.

An integration that will result in the diversification of activity in Europea continent in which he has been working with prints since 2008 in France and Belgium.

It will also allow the Aragonese group optimize time in processesbe closer to customers and generally improve service, as company sources have explained.

The purchase operation increases the workforce, which rises to 175 employees. For its part, the billing is above the 20 million euros. In addition, Puntes Packaging Partners adds new facilities. The Aragonese group currently has offices in Zaragoza, Valencia, Madrid and Córdoba, in addition to having commercial delegations in Portugal and France. A network to which he now adds the AGM production plant, located in Gournay-en-Brayin Upper Normandy.

These facilities add 2,000 square meters of surfaceapart from hosting latest generation machinery for the production of flexographic plates. Here you have technologies for filming, exposure, recording and cutting photopolymer plates to make high-quality prints and offer innovative solutions. The center also has the Imprim’vert certification, an environmental seal widespread in the French printing industry with which AMG endorses its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

This is not the only operation that the Aragonese group has carried out. Precisely, in 2021, the year in which its international expansion began, has already formalized the acquisition of Diflex with which it complemented its activity in the national cardboard sector. It is a segment in which AMG is also very well known in France, specifically in corrugated cardboard.

Puntes Packaging Partners was founded in 1968 in Zaragoza to produce clichés for flexography, a sector in which it has evolved to become a leader in the Iberian market in prepress for packaging.

The Aragonese group generates more than 60,000 new packaging design references every year over a total of 65,000 square meters of surface. The company has also opted for innovation with the development of its own tools to facilitate workflows with the client or the design of Colorcheck, the first online software to maintain total control of color.