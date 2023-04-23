The activities of the 40th edition of the “Ramadan Nights 2023” exhibition were concluded at the Sharjah Expo Center after 17 days full of promotions, heritage events and family entertainment experiences, achieving records in the percentage of exhibitor sales and the number of visitors, which amounted to more than 100,000 visitors, an increase of 100% compared to the year. 2022.
The exhibition, which was organized by the center during the period from 5 to 21 April, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, within the activities of the 33rd session of the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival”, was a great success, and this was reflected in the volume of sales that exceeded the expectations of the exhibitors in light of the large shopping movement witnessed by the event after it contributed Attracting thousands of visitors with major promotions and discounts of up to 75% on more than 10,000 products presented by about 170 major retailers and 500 local and international brands.
Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Expo Center, confirmed that the success of the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition in attracting more than 100,000 visitors confirms its leadership as one of the most important entertainment and marketing events that attract the attention of a large segment of the population and visitors of the Emirate of Sharjah. It reflects the great efforts made by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to ensure excellence and success for all events and exhibitions organized by Expo Sharjah, pointing out that the exhibition constituted a qualitative addition to the activities of the 33rd session of the “Sharjah Ramadan Festival” and enhanced its chances of success and enabled it to achieve its goals in terms of highlighting Sharjah’s economic and social status Cultural and tourism sectors, as well as contributing to stimulating sales and strengthening the retail sector at the local level, for which the Sharjah Chamber worked to provide all forms of support based on its keenness to actively and vitally contribute to the prosperity of the commercial, industrial and professional sectors at all levels.
For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, said, “We are pleased with the great success achieved by the “Ramadan Nights” exhibition in its 40th edition, whether in terms of its ability to attract more than 170 exhibitors and 500 local and international brands, or in terms of the unprecedented turnout of visitors who They came to spend special times and enjoy the dazzling events and activities witnessed by the event and take advantage of the discounts and marketing offers presented by the exhibitors, which reflected the importance of this event as one of the most prominent shopping and fun destinations full of distinguished activities and events that satisfy the tastes of the residents and visitors of the emirate and provide them with a wide choice of goods, products, services and luxury. They have time and effort at the same time, expressing his thanks to the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its support for all the events organized and hosted by the center, foremost of which is the Ramadan Nights exhibition, as it is one of the most important activities of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival. He also thanked all the strategic partners who contributed to the success of the exhibition this season.
A large number of representatives of the exhibiting companies expressed their happiness with the great shopping movement witnessed by the exhibition and the positive impact of the exhibition on their sales and the rewarding returns they achieved that exceeded their expectations and broke the numbers they achieved in all previous sessions of the exhibition. Sharjah Expo Center and Sharjah Chamber to provide them with the opportunity to participate in this distinguished event, which constitutes an important opportunity for them to attract a wide range of consumers, especially with the offering of many discounts on a wide variety of products and the most famous brands.
