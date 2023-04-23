Real Madrid begins its marathon of games this Tuesday against Girona, since in the next 15 days it will play 5 games. Ancelotti has once again found balance in the squad and can afford to rotate when these weeks arrive, since everyone is plugged in. Tuesday is not a primary target for Real Madrid, but looking at the latest results from FC Barcelona, La Liga is still a possibility. These are 5 players who can be key against Girona:
The German has to start gaining weight in Real Madid’s defense ahead of the game against City, since neither Militao nor probably Alaba will be there. Rudiger has had his ups and downs this season, but when he’s good he’s insurmountable.
If Ancelotti pulls out the double pivot against Girona, Tchouameni has serious options of chaining his second game as a starter. The Frenchman, like Rudiger, has to gain importance in his position and in his case lend himself more to getting the ball played from defense as Toni Kroos usually does. If he does, his great physique makes him a very dangerous player.
He can return to his natural position on Tuesday, after a few months alleviating Madrid’s left side. Camavinga has proven to be a diamond in the rough and there is no one who can lower him from the starting eleven, but he has to get used to carrying more weight in the team to finish being decisive. Girona is not an easy opponent and they already drew a draw against Barcelona, so they cannot be trusted.
Vinicius has been the best player on the team all season. The Brazilian has decided to carry the team on his shoulders and the media spotlight does not dazzle him. Apart from being the one who creates practically all the danger in attack, when the game gets stuck there is no better player to give Real Madrid a way out. He never tires of trying and drives his rivals crazy.
Benzema seemed to be back in top form after the games against Valladolid and FC Barcelona, but after that he has scored one goal in 5 games. The club does not show nervousness, but if Benzema is not fine it is a major problem for Real Madrid’s attack. The Frenchman led all the phases of the Champions League last season, but this year he doesn’t look so comfortable. It is very important that Karim recovers sensations on Tuesday.
