Nothing is impossible

Deciding to participate part-time in the 2024 World Championship and accepting the challenge of replacing Sebastien Ogier, victim of a minor road accident on Tuesday, almost at the last moment. Two factors that could have penalized the reigning world champion Kalle Rovanperä in the hunt for victory Rally Polanda round that was also included in the world championship for the first time since 2019. However, these obstacles did not prove to be excessive for the Toyota Finn, who after his success in the Safari Rally in Kenya took his second win of the season at the end of days in which he had almost always dominated the scene.

The summary of Sunday

Super Sunday opened with the victory of October Tanak, particularly unlucky in this rally but author of the best time in SS16. A success that interrupted Kalle Rovanperä’s positive streak of victories, in a test in which the exact opposite of what happened on Saturday in SS13 happened: in that circumstance, Evans had lost second place in the general classification to Mikkelsen due to a puncture, while in this stage it was the Norwegian who lost second place for the same reason, with Evans thus returning to second position. Furthermore, the Hyundai driver was unable to defend third place from the return of Fourmaux, with Tänak reconfirming himself as the fastest driver also in SS17, despite having an advantage of less than a second over Fourmaux and Neuville. 4th and 5th Rovanperä and Evans, but with a sufficient gap to maintain the first two positions in the overall ranking. Furthermore, on the penultimate stage, the Finn returned to setting the best time ahead of Tänak, with the Estonian still at the top of the Super Sunday rankings.

Everything was decided in power stage by Mikolajki 2, with Thierry Neuville who closed the Polish Rally on a high note, obtaining extra points for winning the 19th and final stage with the best time, but without influencing either the Super Sunday ranking, won by Tänak, or above all the general ranking of the rally, with the second success of the season for Rovanperä and the podium completed by Evans and Fourmaux.

Rally Poland 2024 – Final Standings (Top 10)