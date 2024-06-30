The seventh round of the season presented positives and negatives for Thierry Neuville, once again leader of the world championship ranking. If the Belgian Hyundai driver did not appear particularly brilliant throughout the Polish rally, it is also true that the top of the standings was strengthened by his success in the power stage, a success which allowed him to rise to 136 points, as well as 15 lengths ahead on Elfyn Evansin turn 2nd in a rally almost entirely dominated by Kalle Rovanperäreigning champion called by Toyota to replace Sébastien Ogier, victim of a non-serious road accident on the eve of the rally. A round that thus gave rise to yet another duel between Toyota and Hyundai, with the Korean manufacturer now ten points ahead of the Japanese in the Team standings.

Drivers’ ranking after Rally Poland 2024 (round 7)

POS. PILOT CAR POINTS 1 Thierry Neuville Hyundai 136 2 Elfyn Evans Toyota 121 3 October Tanak Hyundai 115 4 Sébastien Ogier Toyota ninety two 5 Adrien Fourmaux Ford 91 6 Kalle Rovanperä Toyota 63 7 Takamoto Katsuta Toyota 58 8 Andreas Mikkelsen Hyundai 29 9 Dani Deaf Hyundai 27 10 Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 23

Team ranking