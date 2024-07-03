Attal: French cabinet representative Thevenot and her team beaten

Several people beat up the official representative of the French cabinet, Prisca Thevenot, and activists of the presidential party “Renaissance” when they were putting up posters in the department of Hauts-de-Seine before the second round of parliamentary elections. This was reported on the social network X French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

“Candidate Prisca Thevenot and members of her campaign team were attacked by four people in Meudon,” he wrote.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, were detained four people. Thevenot filed a complaint at the Meudon police station.

Earlier, French politician Marine Le Pen said that French President Emmanuel Macron is preparing an “administrative coup” in his country’s government structures in order to prevent the future opposition prime minister from governing the country.