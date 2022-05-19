Mobile gaming has come a long way. What we used to think was an exclusive project for consoles, thanks to technology, today we can carry it in the palm of our hand. What Ubisoft just did with Rainbow Six Mobile It is something that more than one will like.

We have to be honest, there are already good shooting games on mobile phones that share characteristics. You know, the recipe for a traditional death match and the one who eliminates the most enemies wins, but it doesn’t happen from there.

what happens with Rainbow Six Mobile It is to applaud, because we already know that this series has a robust element of strategy that is unparalleled and bringing it to a mobile phone is something that we have not seen before. We can even classify it as a risk.

Now, we tried the earliest phase of this shooting proposal which gave us a good idea of ​​what lies ahead, including how well development is going. Do you have case you seek access for this Alpha? Right now we are going to tell you.

Simplified games

Rainbow Six Mobile it does a great job of taking you by the hand – and quickly – into the game. If you already know the formula of the franchise, you will not miss it. In the case of being new, the learning process will not be so severe that the experience is not friendly.

Come on, at the beginning they explain how much fun this game can be: climb, learn to use the entire stage, find out where the enemies are, etc. From there comes a quick game, you pass it and with what little you have learned, you can start playing without any problem.

Finally, what makes a game in this series far-fetched is that the learning curve can be steep and that can be a problem. But when the proposal is entertaining, then the time you spend playing is bearable.

From what I could tell is that the idea is perfectly planned so that the experience is fast, you don’t spend it waiting and you are dealing with a slow process. What all gamers want from a mobile game is for everything to be fast… And not to waste a lot of data.

Rainbow Six Mobile has the necessary depth

You don’t have to be a genius to admit that Rainbow Six Mobile it is a game with a high degree of complexity that requires you to play a lot and learn from the skills of the operators. The first thing you should do is that, when you grab a game, you have a turn to choose.

Obviously, they put you in the attacking or defending operators, depending on the situation you have to face. There is not so much anger when attacking, you must quickly inspect the scene, communicate with your teammates and propose a good offensive strategy which will bear enough fruit.

Image: Ubisoft

Defense is a bit more complex, you can barricade yourself and put up barriers, barbed wire and so on. The joke is knowing how to use your operator well to get the best advantage of the environment. yes i’m describing you r6 siegebut that’s how it works Rainbow Six Mobile and it does it well.

The shooting mechanics can improve a lot, of that there is no doubt, but, on the most basic role, they work. It is small adjustments in movement and physics that can make this title really fall in love with a good number of tactical game lovers.

It doesn’t look bad at all

Let’s go by parts, we try it with a Huawei Nova 5T (of those who still have Android with everything and Google) and the performance was satisfactory. Those 6 GB of RAM save the life of many games and here is no exception. The appearance is good, it is not up for discussion.

The agents look pretty good at the selection stage and also when you’re seeing them in action. The environment may have some shortcomings, but this look sure adjusts from team to team. Come on, it shows that there is an effort so that the visual section is neither so simple nor extremely detailed.

Image: Ubisoft

This means that gameplay and combat mechanics are prioritized so that the competitive aspect is paramount. If that’s what they’re aiming for, FINE. We have no choice but to applaud this effort, which at least in its Alpha phase is entertaining.

Surely there will be opportunity to try Rainbow Six Mobile in more devices with Android or, failing that, that it adapts as best as possible to all cell phones that can be, because the more, the better, right?

You must not lose sight of it

If you have a chance, the invitation arrives or fate itself put you in front of Rainbow Six MobileGive it a try and don’t let it pass you by. You won’t regret it, it’s an experience designed for you to have fun and, incidentally, fall in love with this competitive game from Ubisoft.

It’s a friendly experience that becomes complex with each game, but each game session is good enough to learn a little more and get into this world of operators with specific skills.

It is a product that, when finished, will be really robust and has all the differentiators to set it apart from the other proposals that are on the market. Let’s be patient and hope that Rainbow Six Mobile is complete to enjoy it even more.

