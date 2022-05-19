United States.- Members of the Senate in the United States presented a bill through which they seek “safeguard” democracy From the american continent.

The legislative initiative of Democrats and Republicans takes place in the midst of the recent controversy unleashed on the continent by the threats made by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be included in the Summit of the Americas from this 2022 to Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cubaautocratic nations, context referenced by US officials.

Under the name of the Bill for the Defense of the Inter-American Democratic Charter, the senators requested to strengthen the cooperation of the United States with the Organization of American States (OAS).

The above, pointed out the Democratic and Republican legislators, in order to “confront the threats to democratic governance” in the different nations that make up the American continent.

The bill was introduced by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Democrat Bob Menendezalong with Democratic lawmakers Tim Kaine and Ben Cardin, as well as Republicans Bill Cassidy and Roger Wicker.

Regarding the autocratic governments established in countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, where their current rulers have not been democratically elected, Menéndez warned that the Western Hemisphere is no stranger to the fall of democracy that has occurred in the aforementioned nations.

“The Western Hemisphere is not immune to the current wave of democratic decline and authoritarianism facing the world. From Havana to Caracas, from Managua to San Salvador, now is the time to bolster America’s diplomatic strategy to help confront the challenges that threaten the norms and principles of the Charter”, he pointed out.

The Inter-American Democratic Charterwhich was endorsed on September 11, 2001 in Lima, points out that the main objective of the Organization of American States is the defense of democracy on the continent.

In addition to calling the government of the president Joe Biden to cooperate with said body, the project requests the creation of a working group and an OAS resolution “on the impact of disinformation” on democracy, as well as the establishment of a special rapporteur of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on corruption.