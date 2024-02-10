The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow’s weather will be unstable, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with some cumulus clouds and rain of varying intensity accompanied by lightning and thunder in separate areas. Winds will be light to moderate speed and will be active and strong at times with clouds stirring up dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility. .

The wind movement will be southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate, disturbed by clouds. The first tide occurs at 13:40, the second tide occurs at 03:28, the first low tide occurs at 20:54, and the second low tide occurs at 08:11.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are moderate, sometimes disturbed by clouds. The first tide occurs at 10:27, the second tide occurs at 23:21, the first low tide occurs at 16:47, and the second low tide occurs at 33:05.