Snooker | Ronnie O'Sullivan talked about a new symptom of anxiety

O'Sullivan withdrew from the Welsh Open starting on Monday.

English snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan announced on Saturday that he was withdrawing from the Welsh Open starting on Monday. The tournament will be held in Llandudno.

O'Sullivan, 48, who is number one in the world rankings and has made a huge impact in recent major tournaments, would have been the biggest winner of the tournament.

The reason for the absence is on the spiritual side. O'Sullivan has spoken about his motivational problems and anxiety before. He withdrew from the German Masters tournament last week, citing his mental well-being.

On Saturday, O'Sullivan opened up a little more about the emotional state caused by anxiety in the messaging service X.

“It's hard to explain, but I've been suffering from anxiety-induced ramp fever for years,” O'Sullivan wrote.

“I can't predict or control it, but I try to deal with it as best as possible.”

Instead of playing, the four-time winner of the tournament will work as an expert on television broadcasts in the coming week.