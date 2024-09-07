The disruption is currently paralysing regional and S-Bahn services in the Rhine-Main area and in Hesse in particular. According to the company, the trains are initially stopping at the nearest station. The entire Rhine-Main S-Bahn and DB Regio operations are affected. The expected duration of the disruption cannot be predicted at this time. Travellers are advised to switch to subways and trams.

When asked by Hessischer Rundfunk, the railway company clarified the disruption report: journeys in the south, east or west are still possible, provided they do not go through the middle of Germany, the station wrote. According to a spokeswoman, the disruptions are due to the railway’s GSM-R radio system. If this system is not working, travel is not permitted.

More soon on FAZ.NET

#Rail #traffic #massively #affected #disruption