The Pope shows a “slight gradual improvement”, has remained stable and responds well to therapy

Pope Francis’s last health part indicates that in recent days he has been “stable” and that he responds well to therapy, which shows a “slight gradual improvement.” The new information is given a few days after two new episodes of acute respiratory failure caused by an “important accumulation of endobronchial mucus and the consequent bronchospasm.”

In addition, in recent days it has always remained without a fever and have improved gaseous exchanges in their respiratory system. The chemical analysis of the blood and the hemogram “are confirmed stable”.

The doctors who attend it, waiting to also register these “initial” improvements in the next few days, maintain the reserved prognosis, without determining how it will evolve.

This morning Francisco, having received the Eucharist, has prayed in the private apartment chapel that the popes have on the tenth plant of the Gemelli. In the afternoon, he has alternated the rest to some work tasks, which are generally to sign or review some documents, writings or appointments.

This Thursday, the Pontiff sent an recorded message from the Polycinic Gemelli of Rome to thank for the prayers that faithful from all over the world have raised by him since his entry.

The Pope sends an audio message from the hospital: “I appreciate the prayers from heart”

“I appreciate with all my heart the prayers that do for my health from the square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and let the Virgin take care of them. Thank you, ”says Francisco with the voice very tired in the brief message of just 26 seconds recorded and broadcast before the prayer of the rosary that is celebrated for him every night in the Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano.