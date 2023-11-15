Ahmed Atef (Gaza, Cairo)

644 Palestinians with dual nationalities, wounded and sick, left the Rafah crossing yesterday from the Gaza Strip to Egyptian territory, according to what a spokesman for the crossing on the Palestinian side, Wael Abu Omar, told Al-Ittihad, explaining that the departures include 10 wounded and 5 of their companions, in addition to 27 Patients and 15 of their companions, in addition to the crossing of two foreigners belonging to the Red Cross into the Gaza Strip.

According to sources at the Rafah crossing who spoke to Al-Ittihad, 84 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, entered the Gaza Strip yesterday, pointing out that aid trucks will enter successively, which will be delivered through the Egyptian Red Crescent, and will be delivered to the Palestinian side.

In turn, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry confirmed yesterday that the Rafah land crossing has always been open since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, but he considered the entry of aid dependent on the agreement with Israel and the United Nations, and appealed to the international community to make efforts to ensure the entry of aid into Gaza and not obstruct it, stressing that Egypt spared no effort to deliver aid.

Meanwhile, Paris announced that it had evacuated a total of 112 people from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah land crossing, including French nationals, their relatives, and employees of the French Institute.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Clair Lugandre said in a statement: “For 5 weeks, France has been on full alert to allow all our citizens, employees and family members who wish to leave the Gaza Strip to do so.”

She added, “This toll represents the end of the first phase of our evacuation operations, which enabled our citizens who wish to leave Gaza, almost all of them, to do so.”