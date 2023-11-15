Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, confirmed the openness of the Presidential Council and the Yemeni government to all initiatives aimed at stopping the war and reviving the peace path based on the terms of reference agreed upon nationally, regionally and internationally.

The Yemeni government news agency “Saba” reported that this came when Al-Alimi, in addition to members of the Presidential Council, Aidaroos Al-Zubaidi, Tariq Saleh, and Othman Majli, received the American envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, and the American ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Fagin, to discuss developments in the Yemeni situation and regional and international efforts to renew the truce and launch a comprehensive political process under the auspices of International.

Al-Alimi pointed to “the Houthi group’s continued intransigence towards peace efforts and its continued refusal to renew the truce and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, its violations of human rights, and its escalation of war on various fronts.”

He reiterated the commitment of the Council and the government to a comprehensive and just peace approach in Yemen and to support the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the American and UN mediators aimed at ending the human suffering caused by the Houthi coup.