Rafael Nadal: played more than five hours, 35 years old and then on the bike

The Spanish Rafael Nadal exercised on the exercise bike at the Melbourne Tennis Center gym for half an hour after winning the Australian Open of tennis by coming back in an exciting battle against Russian Daniil Medvedev, to become the first in history to reach 21 Grand Slam titles. Federer and Djokovic shower Rafa Nadal with praise

Nadal, 35 years old -ten years older than his rival-, who won the Australian Open for the second time, decided to relax his muscles with the stationary bicycle, instead of taking a shower and attending the media directly, while he recalled with laughter the peak moments of the crash with his trainers Carlos Moyà, Marc López and

Rafael Maymo.

Nadal enlarges his legend: the most successful of all

His press officer, Benito Pérez Barbadillo, and his father Sebastián Nadal also attended the gym, who handed him the mobile phone to share one of the most special moments of his career with family and friends.

The why of what @Rafael Nadal has cycled after 5 hours of play is due to the accumulation of lactic acid in his muscles which would lead to contractures. The best way to eliminate it is to do some low-intensity aerobic work. pic.twitter.com/XAvQHIkhUE – Luis Eduardo Jacome (@LuisEduJacome) January 31, 2022

EFE