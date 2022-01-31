Wednesday, February 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Rafael Nadal: played more than five hours, 35 years old and then on the bike

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

AUTO PLAY

Rafael Nadal is crowned with the record of Grand Slam titlesAfter being down two sets, Spaniard Rafael Nadal won a historic 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final.

Rafael Nadal

He is the player with the largest wins in history.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal exercised on the exercise bike at the Melbourne Tennis Center gym for half an hour after winning the Australian Open of tennis by coming back in an exciting battle against Russian Daniil Medvedev, to become the first in history to reach 21 Grand Slam titles. Federer and Djokovic shower Rafa Nadal with praise

See also  Violence New Year's Eve Rome, "A kilo of stuff. Joint, 2 shots and you lie down". Chat

Nadal, 35 years old -ten years older than his rival-, who won the Australian Open for the second time, decided to relax his muscles with the stationary bicycle, instead of taking a shower and attending the media directly, while he recalled with laughter the peak moments of the crash with his trainers Carlos Moyà, Marc López and
Rafael Maymo.

Nadal enlarges his legend: the most successful of all

His press officer, Benito Pérez Barbadillo, and his father Sebastián Nadal also attended the gym, who handed him the mobile phone to share one of the most special moments of his career with family and friends.

EFE

See also  50 years old | The Finns were wasted when the historian mentioned that Bishop Henrik and Lalli might not even exist - “In one way or another we each have a small Lalli”
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Rafael #Nadal #played #hours #years #bike

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Kylian Mbappé: in Germany they consider his departure to Real Madrid as a fact

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.