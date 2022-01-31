Kylian Mbappé: in Germany they consider his departure to Real Madrid as a fact

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
MbappÃ© scored three goals in the French Cup.
Mbappé scored three goals in the French Cup.
The media confirm the news.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 31, 2022, 09:40 AM
the french international Kylian Mbappe reached an agreement with the Real Madrid to join the white team next season, according to information from the German newspaper “Bild”.
Mbappé will arrive in Madrid free, after not renewing his contract with PSG, and will have a salary of 50 million a year with which he will become the highest paid player in the world.
It may interest you: (Colombia: will the planets align so that these results occur?)
Confirmation will be delayed
The newspaper also assures that there will be no official confirmation until after the knockout stages of the Champions League in which PSG will face Madrid.
The newspaper wonders if the signing of Mbappé does not reduce the chances that Erling Haaland ends up in Madrid.
EFE
January 31, 2022, 09:40 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Kylian #Mbappé #Germany #departure #Real #Madrid #fact
Leave a Reply