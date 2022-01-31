Wednesday, February 2, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kylian Mbappé: in Germany they consider his departure to Real Madrid as a fact

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 31, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Mbappe

MbappÃ© scored three goals in the French Cup.

Mbappé scored three goals in the French Cup.

The media confirm the news.

the french international Kylian Mbappe reached an agreement with the Real Madrid to join the white team next season, according to information from the German newspaper “Bild”.

Mbappé will arrive in Madrid free, after not renewing his contract with PSG, and will have a salary of 50 million a year with which he will become the highest paid player in the world.

It may interest you: (Colombia: will the planets align so that these results occur?)

Confirmation will be delayed

The newspaper also assures that there will be no official confirmation until after the knockout stages of the Champions League in which PSG will face Madrid.

The newspaper wonders if the signing of Mbappé does not reduce the chances that Erling Haaland ends up in Madrid.

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Kylian #Mbappé #Germany #departure #Real #Madrid #fact

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The World Scientific Dental Association holds its annual meeting with the participation of 268 members from around the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.