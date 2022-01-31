Kylian Mbappé: in Germany they consider his departure to Real Madrid as a fact

the french international Kylian Mbappe reached an agreement with the Real Madrid to join the white team next season, according to information from the German newspaper “Bild”.

Mbappé will arrive in Madrid free, after not renewing his contract with PSG, and will have a salary of 50 million a year with which he will become the highest paid player in the world.

Confirmation will be delayed

The newspaper also assures that there will be no official confirmation until after the knockout stages of the Champions League in which PSG will face Madrid.

The newspaper wonders if the signing of Mbappé does not reduce the chances that Erling Haaland ends up in Madrid.

EFE