As soon as you cross the doors of the restaurant First Dates, Carlos Sobera asked Rafa about his love history and if he had been lucky in love.

“Here I am, so imagine…” he replied jokingly, and went on to say that “I’ve met two or three girls, but things aren’t working out. I have been rejected quite a few times for being a father, which is very hard.“.

“And also for my hospitality work. “They even told me that they didn’t want to be with a waiter,” recalled the Valencian, who confessed to the presenter that he was looking for “a fun, loving, romantic woman, but with character.”

His date was Isa, a Valencian nurse who commented in his presentation that he considered himself “a person who is constantly evolving, a fighter and with the capacity for dialogue.”

“When I saw it, it visually impacted me”Rafa admitted very happily when he saw Isa enter through the door of Cuatro’s love restaurant.





“He has a very warm look and a good person”commented the woman from Madrid, resident in Valencia, about her partner of the night in First Dates.

As soon as he sat down at the table, the Valencian told the diner that he was a waiter in a restaurant. “In my beginnings I was working in the hospitality industry. I was a scullion and a cook,” commented the dater.

The evening continued with a fluid conservation, talking about his hobbies: “I am studying a master’s degree in photography in the afternoons, when I don’t work,” Rafa commented.

In the end, The Valencian did want to have a second date with Isa because “I loved it,” he admitted. She, for her part, also wanted to meet again because “we still have many facets of ourselves to know.”