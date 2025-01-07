Earning money without doing anything is possible. Or at least, Shoji Morimoto’s experience supports this statement. And the 39-year-old Japanese man achieves earnings of more than 70,000 euros per year for the simple fact of renting himself out for company and literally doing nothing.

“Basically, I rent myself. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and potter around“, explained the entrepreneur to Reuters.

As detailed to the agency, he currently has one or two clients a day. Before the pandemic they could reach up to four clients a day. This strange job is what allows him to support his wife and son.

Over the last four years, more than 4,000 reservations have been accumulated. Every year this Japanese has an average of a thousand clients a year. 71 euros per appointment (10,000 yen)which makes him earn about 71,000 euros per year, for simply doing nothing.

“Do you find it difficult to enter a store on your own? Are you missing a player on your team? Do you need someone to hold a spot for you?” I can’t do anything but easy things,” was the ad for Morimoto’s self-rental service in 2018.

Previously, the Japanese man worked as an editor, where he was constantly scolded for not working and that’s where his idea came from. “I began to wonder what would happen if I offered my ability to ‘do nothing’ as a service to customers,” he told Reuters.

Undervaluation of ‘doing nothing’

Morimoto also stated that he did not understand a society where Only productivity is valued and merit is not given to “doing nothing.” “People tend to think that my ‘inactivity’ is valuable because it is useful to others. People don’t have to be useful in any specific way,” he explained.

From his Twitter account, where he has 250,000 followersis where he gets most of his clients. Many of them have become regulars. One even managed to hire on about 270 occasions.

Limits of Morimoto services

Among the services it offers, its company stands out to play on a see-saw, to smile or to say goodbye to a person at a train station. Morimoto is not willing to do anything. He has refused several jobs such as moving a refrigerator or going to Cambodia, and does not accept any requests of a sexual nature. It only offers “do nothing.”

One of his most recent clients is a 27-year-old data analyst who hired him because she wanted to wear a sari (typical Indian dress) in public. But he didn’t want to embarrass his friends about it, so he decided to hire the services of Morimoto. The young woman sat in front of him in her suit and they had a conversation over cakes and tea. She claimed that “with my friends I feel like I have to entertain them, but I don’t feel the need to talk to the young man I rented (Morimoto).