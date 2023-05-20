According to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, a large cloud of contaminated material is advancing towards Western Europe, after the destruction of depleted uranium munitions in Ukraine.

(We recommend you read: Firm positions against Russia, China and nuclear weapons: the G7 strengthens its union).

The war in that area of ​​the old continent has been going on for more than a year and The attacks between the two countries have not ceased at any point in the combat. There is frequent talk of collapsed missiles and new Kremlin troops invading Ukraine.

Russian weapons have much more power than Ukrainian ones.

However, the controversy in the last few hours was caused by a possible radioactive cloud that would be moving across the sky.

According to the Russian authorities, the contaminating material would be the product of the destruction of ammunition contaminated with depleted uranium.

In fact, US President Joe Biden arrived in Japan this week to attend the G7 summit, in which, among other topics, the state of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be discussed.

(You might be interested: The G7 announces new sanctions to ‘make Russia pay’ for the war in Ukraine).

However, From Russia, the United States is accused of supplying contaminated munitions to Ukraine and of “supporting” that country in the war.

“They also ‘helped’ Ukraine, put pressure on its satellites and supplied munitions with depleted uranium. Its destruction caused a radioactive cloud to head towards western Europe. There has already been an increase in radiation in Poland,” sentenced the Russian authorities in the last hours.

Experts say that depleted uranium is a material used in the manufacture of chemical and biological weapons, but that sits density could be polluting, since it is more toxic than lead.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Russia responds to the US and bans 500 Americans, including Obama, from entering the country

Zelensky criticizes ‘some’ Arab leaders who ‘shut their eyes’ to Russian invasion

Pope Francis proposes to send two emissaries to kyiv and Moscow