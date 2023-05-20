Fueled by a brilliant performance by Rayan Cherki, Olympique Lyon achieved a comeback against Monaco 3-1 in the Olympic Park at the Groupama Stadium in the match of Day 36 of the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1consolidating their chances of qualifying in Europe for the next season and getting closer and closer to the top of the league 1 French.

For him lyons, the scorers were Alexandre Lacazette at 38′, Maxence Caqueret at 57′ and Rayan Cherki at 78′; for Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring at 2′ from eleven steps.

From the start of the game, it was a nightmare for Philippe Clement’s team, who found himself behind on the scoreboard just after 15 seconds. Wissam Ben Yedder was brought down by the Lyon goalkeeper, anthony lopeswhich resulted in a penalty that Ben Yedder himself converted to put Monaco ahead on the scoreboard at minute 2. However, the Principality team has not yet secured its place in European competitions.

From Monaco’s goal, the domain was the team led by Laurent Blancwho achieved the tie in it minute 38 thanks to a goal by Alexander Lacazettewho received a pass from Bradley Barcola from the left.

Alexandre Lacazette brought Lyon closer to 38′ AFP

After the break, Rayan Cherky grew up in the party, just like the Olympic Lyonwho took the lead on the scoreboard in the minute 57 in a play that started and ended Maxence Caqueret, who crossed the ball to Cherki, he got rid of the defenders and went into the box to face the goalkeeper after a brilliant display. His shot was saved by goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, but the rebound went to Caqueret, who did not miss and scored the goal.

Monaco did not react to the blow and Lyon sentenced the game in the 78th minutewhen Lacazette opened the game towards Rayan Cherki on the right flank. Cherki headed towards the visitor’s goal and, almost without an angle, beat Nubel again.

With this victory, Lyon, seventh in the table, catches up with Stade Rennes, sixth, and is one point behind Lille, which occupies the European zone. On the other hand, Monaco, fourth in the standingsstagnates and loses sight of Marseille, third.