Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Racism | The man in the suit shouted, cursed and ordered to leave Finland, but the people around remained silent – This is what racism is in modern Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Tens of thousands of people repeatedly face discrimination because of their skin color in their everyday lives. HS met Naser, Emnet and Mundher, who tell what kind of racist words and actions they have been subjected to in Finland and how it has affected their lives.

in Finland there is quite a lot of racism.

This is shown, for example, by the European Union’s study on minorities and discrimination from 2018.

The study shows that 60 percent of people of African descent in Finland felt that they had been discriminated against in the past five years. Discrimination was caused, among other things, by skin color, ethnic origin, immigrant background or religion. It happened in areas of life, such as looking for a job, at the workplace and looking for an apartment.

#Racism #man #suit #shouted #cursed #ordered #leave #Finland #people #remained #silent #racism #modern #Finland

See also  The Russians called the optimal cost of air tickets to Bali
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Murdered police officers: Colombian football pays tribute to them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.