Racism | The man in the suit shouted, cursed and ordered to leave Finland, but the people around remained silent – This is what racism is in modern Finland

Tens of thousands of people repeatedly face discrimination because of their skin color in their everyday lives. HS met Naser, Emnet and Mundher, who tell what kind of racist words and actions they have been subjected to in Finland and how it has affected their lives.

in Finland there is quite a lot of racism.

This is shown, for example, by the European Union’s study on minorities and discrimination from 2018.

The study shows that 60 percent of people of African descent in Finland felt that they had been discriminated against in the past five years. Discrimination was caused, among other things, by skin color, ethnic origin, immigrant background or religion. It happened in areas of life, such as looking for a job, at the workplace and looking for an apartment.