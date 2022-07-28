The ‘Gun Plan’ in recent weeks against members of the National Police has the Government and the institution on alert. According to figures from the Ministry of Defense, this year 34 police officers and 53 soldiers have been killed in activities related to the service.

The terrorist acts of recent weeks, which the Ministry of Defense attributes to criminal organizations such as the Clan del Golfo and the Eln, have brought pain to many families and concern to the country, a few days after the transmission of the presidential command, on August 7.

Hundreds of people have expressed their solidarity with members of the National Police and their families, and professional football was no exception.

Professional football joined the pain of the Police

This Wednesday, in the protocol acts prior to the first leg of the Copa Colombia quarterfinals, there were tributes in Bogotá, where Millonarios beat Fortaleza 3-0, and in Ibagué, where Tolima lost 1-3 to Independiente Medellín. .

In El Campín, there was a minute of silence in tribute to the victims and the image of the members of the Public Force assassinated in recent days was projected on the stage screen.

The emotional tribute to the Police in Ibagué

At the Murillo Toro, the act was even more emotional. The players from Tolima and Medellín took to the field accompanied by members of the National Police.

There was also a minute of silence on this stage, in which the patrolmen who accompanied the soccer players remained on the edge of the field.

Tribute to the murdered policemen on the screen of the Murillo Toro stadium. Photo: Taken from the Win Sports + broadcast

Meanwhile, in the Murillo Toro transfer area, other motorcycle patrolmen turned on the lights of their vehicles as a sign of mourning and a video about the victims of the attacks was also broadcast on the stage screen.

It is expected that this Thursday, in the other two quarterfinal matches of the Cup (La Equidad vs. Unión Magdalena, in Techo, and Junior vs. Nacional, in Barranquilla), acts similar to those of Ibagué and Bogotá will take place.

SPORTS