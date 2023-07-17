Monday, July 17, 2023, 7:48 p.m.



The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, recognizes in a letter sent to King Mohamed VI “Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory of Western Sahara,” the Moroccan royal cabinet reported in a statement on Monday. According to this note, the country’s new position regarding the former Spanish colony “will be reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government,” which is examining the opening of a consulate in Dakhla.

As was the case with Spain’s turn towards the Sahara, it was Rabat who announced Israel’s new official position. In March 2022, it was also the Alaouite Royal House that reported the letter from the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in which the Moroccan autonomy plan for the Sahara was supported as “the most solid, realistic and credible basis” for a solution to the conflict.

In the case of Israel, its position is in line with that adopted in December 2020 by then US President Donald Trump, who also recognized Rabat’s sovereignty over the former Spanish colony. That was precisely the bargaining chip for Morocco to normalize relations with Israel.

Now, Netanyahu has informed Mohamed VI that the new Israeli position will be transmitted to the “United Nations, the regional and international organizations of which the country is a member, as well as to all the nations with which it maintains diplomatic relations.”