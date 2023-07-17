At the Hungaroring, over the weekend, the ‘Alternative Tire Allocation’ will be seen for the first time, with the obligatory use of a type of compound in the three qualifying sessions: hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3

News for tires in view of the Hungarian F1 GP, scheduled for the weekend of 23 July. At the Hungaroring, in fact, theAlternative Tire Allocations (ATA) which provides for the compulsory use of one type of dry compound in each qualifying session. Specifically, the drivers in Q1 will have to use the hard tire; in Q2 the medium and in Q3 the soft. In the case of a wet session, however, the obligation ceases and everyone can use the compound they prefer.

two trains less — With the 'ATA', which will be presented again at Monza, the number of sets available during the race weekend for each car drops from 13 to 11: each driver will be able to count on 3 sets of hard, 4 medium and 4 soft. However, the number of wet tires remains unchanged: three sets of full wets and four of intermediates, net of the use of an additional set of intermediates in the event of rain on Friday or adverse weather forecasts for Saturday.

softer compounds — Another novelty is that the compounds available to the teams in Hungary will be different from those of 2022 and will be one step softer: there will be the C3 as hard (white), the C4 as medium (yellow) and the C5 as soft (red).

the island word — This is the comment of Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport manager: “The ATA saves two sets of dry tires compared to the traditional format and will be tested again at the Italian GP in Monza: then Fia, F1 and the teams will decide whether, eventually, to adopt it for next season. In Hungary, this novelty and the use of a trio of softer compounds (C3, C4 and C5) could, on paper, offer a wider range of options in terms of strategy”.