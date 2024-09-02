Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the CNIS (date of first employment) for at least five years;

Have worked for employers who contribute to the Social Integration Program (PIS) or the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep);

Have received up to 2 minimum wages as average monthly remuneration during the period worked;

Have carried out paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutively or not, in the base year of the assessment (2022);

Have the data provided by the employer (legal entity or government) correctly in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais) or in eSocial for the base year considered for calculation (2022).

This year, 25,597,633 workers are entitled to the benefit, and to date 24,873,946 have been effectively paid, which corresponds to a coverage rate of 97.17% of the total. R$27.18 billion were released for the payment of the lots.

Of the payments made, 22,088,225 were paid by Caixa to workers at private companies contributing to the Social Integration Program (PIS) and 2,785,721 were made by Banco do Brasil to workers at public companies contributing to the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep).

What is the value of the benefit?

The value of the salary bonus depends on the minimum wage in effect on the payment date. In 2024, the national minimum wage is R$1,412. Therefore, the value of the benefit will vary from R$118 to R$1,412.

To calculate how much they will receive, the professional needs to multiply 1/12 of the minimum wage in effect this year by the number of months worked in 2022, which represents the reference year for payment of the benefit.

How to withdraw?