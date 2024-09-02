Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and in line with the vision of the sustainable aquaculture policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the agency launched the first project for aquaculture in marine cages in the emirate’s waters, according to what the agency announced today, in a press release.

The project, located southeast of Dalma Island in the Al Dhafra region, aims to conduct scientific studies and research to farm local fish species using the floating marine cage system, while developing environmental protocols to ensure sustainable aquaculture in the emirate’s sea.

The project will contribute to alleviating pressures on natural fish stocks and addressing the effects of climate change, and will support food security goals in light of the increasing demand for seafood and encourage future investments in this sector.

The project is equipped with an advanced monitoring and data collection system based on artificial intelligence, which is the first of its kind in the Middle East, and aims to implement solutions to manage aquaculture operations with high efficiency.

The system includes environmental sensors to monitor marine water quality parameters, including temperature, pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity and ammonia levels, and is further enhanced by underwater and surface cameras to monitor fish behaviour and assess feeding efficiency, as well as providing a smart platform for data transfer, storage and analysis.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi conducted an integrated and advanced study of hydrodynamic and environmental modelling to select the most suitable sites for sustainable aquaculture in the Al Dhafra region, and to determine the maximum quantities of fish that can be farmed sustainably within the specified sites, without affecting the environment.

The hydrodynamic modelling also included elements to study wave motion, as well as marine water quality, to ensure the environmental sustainability of the selected sites.

The project consists of six floating sea cages, and aims to produce 100 tons annually of high-value local fish species, including safi, qabit, sha’am and sha’ari. 168,000 Arabian safi, 122,000 qabit, 100,000 sha’am and 90,000 sha’ari have been released.

“As part of our efforts to promote sustainable aquaculture in the emirate, and as part of the implementation of the sustainable aquaculture policy initiatives launched by the agency, we are working on implementing the first marine cage aquaculture project southeast of Dalma Island, which will include the cultivation of over-exploited local fish species,” said Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

She pointed out that the project is in line with the UAE government’s vision of prioritising the development of aquaculture, given its potential economic and environmental benefits, while reducing pressure on declining natural fish stocks.

A thorough survey was conducted to determine the most suitable location for the project, using hydrodynamic modelling and comprehensive surveys of various sites.