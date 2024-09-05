The international reviews Of Astro Bot are now online and allow us to get an idea of the average votes of the world press given to the action and platform video game for PS5 by Team Asobi. Let’s immediately see the (partial) list of votes currently available online:
- Multiplayer.it – 9
- CGMagazine – 100
- ComicBook – 100
- Gameliner – 100
- Dot Esports – 100
- GameSpew – 100
- GamesHub – 100
- Good is a Geek – 100
- TheGamer – 100
- VGC – 100
- Vandal – 95
- GamePro Germany – 94
- Areajugones – 93
- Destructoid – 90
- GameSpot – 90
- Screen Rant – 90
At the time of writing, the average rating on Metacritic is 94 out of 100 with 95 reviews. Obviously, this is not necessarily definitive, as some votes published (or uploaded) late could change the number reported by the platform even just a little.
Also on OpenCritic the average It is 94/100 with 23 responses, with the lowest score of 8/10, assigned by a couple of magazines not present on Metacritic.
Press Opinions on Astro Bot
THE press votes are useful for getting a quick idea of the response to Astro Bot, but what exactly do the international reviewers have to say? On average, we can only read praise, given the ratings of course. The “worst” responses express opinions such as “Astro Bot for PS5 is a delightful expansion of everything fans loved about Astro’s Playroom, offering more levels, power-ups, and the impressive DualSense features.”
And also “With Astro Bot we finally have a real complete release of a Team Asobi game that it has nothing to envy from other platforms.” Incidentally, this opinion comes from an 8/10, the lowest on the net.
Criticisms aimed at the game are on average the low level of difficulty, with few challenging moments and the doubt about the growth possibilities of this franchise.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Astro Bot.
