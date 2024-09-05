The international reviews Of Astro Bot are now online and allow us to get an idea of ​​the average votes of the world press given to the action and platform video game for PS5 by Team Asobi. Let’s immediately see the (partial) list of votes currently available online:

Multiplayer.it – ​​9

CGMagazine – 100

ComicBook – 100

Gameliner – 100

Dot Esports – 100

GameSpew – 100

GamesHub – 100

Good is a Geek – 100

TheGamer – 100

VGC – 100

Vandal – 95

GamePro Germany – 94

Areajugones – 93

Destructoid – 90

GameSpot – 90

Screen Rant – 90

At the time of writing, the average rating on Metacritic is 94 out of 100 with 95 reviews. Obviously, this is not necessarily definitive, as some votes published (or uploaded) late could change the number reported by the platform even just a little.

Also on OpenCritic the average It is 94/100 with 23 responses, with the lowest score of 8/10, assigned by a couple of magazines not present on Metacritic.