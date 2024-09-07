Granzella has announced yet another referral for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos. It will no longer be released during the fall as previously stated, with the new launch window set at a generic 2025 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store.
The remake collection was originally scheduled for release in summer 2023, then pushed back to 2024, then set for fall 2024, and now it’s been pushed back again, with the announcement coming in a brief post on X where the publisher apologizes to fans for the new delay.
What is R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos
R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is a collection of remakes of strategic RPGs featuring space battles. R-Type Tactics and R-Typte Tactics 2: Operation Bitter Chocolatereleased on PSP in 2007 and 2009 respectively, with the second chapter never arriving on our shores.
Both games have been recreated with the help of theUnrealEngine 5 to ensure a modern graphic department, while at the same time making a series of tweaks to the gameplay without distorting its tactical and strategic nature. As in the original, players will be able to undertake multiple campaigns, both from the point of view of the Space Corps and the Bydo, which form branching and engaging storylines. In addition, there are competitive online modes.
