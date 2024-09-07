Granzella has announced yet another referral for R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos. It will no longer be released during the fall as previously stated, with the new launch window set at a generic 2025 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam and Epic Games Store.

The remake collection was originally scheduled for release in summer 2023, then pushed back to 2024, then set for fall 2024, and now it’s been pushed back again, with the announcement coming in a brief post on X where the publisher apologizes to fans for the new delay.