Bayern Munich will face, among others, Diego Maradona’s former club Boca Juniors, Borussia Dortmund will face South African participants Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense from Rio de Janeiro. The German starters will face exciting opponents in the group phase of the Club World Cup next summer (June 15th to July 13th) in the USA. This was the result of the draw on Thursday in Miami.

Eight-time world footballer Lionel Messi will open the tournament with Inter Miami against Egyptian champions Al Ahly SC on June 15, 2025 in Miami. The first and second place teams advance to the round of 16. The complete schedule with all venues and kick-off times has not yet been determined.

The tournament will be held in this form for the first time. 32 teams have qualified, Europe has the largest contingent with twelve teams. They will be joined by six South American teams, four each from African, North American and Asian teams, as well as one representative from Oceania and one from the host country.

The groups at a glance

Group A

SE Palmeiras (Brazil)

FC Porto (Portugal)

Al Ahly SC (Egypt)

Inter Miami (USA)

Group B

Paris Saint Germain (France)

Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Seattle Sounders (USA)

Group C

FC Bayern Munich (Germany)

Auckland City (New Zealand)

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Benfica Lisbon (Portugal)

Group D

Flamengo (Brazil)

Esperance Tunis (Tunisia)

Chelsea FC (England)

Club Leon (Mexico)

Group E

River Plate (Argentina)

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

CF Monterrey (Mexico)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Group F

Fluminense (Brazil)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G

Manchester City (England)

Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Al Ain FC (UAE)

Juventus Turin (Italy)

Group H