A commendable and commendable gesture, of great respect for the institutions and the democratic life of the country

Chapeau. There are no other words to define the latest moves of the outgoing President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. Also yesterday, for the umpteenth time, the Head of State explained unequivocally that he does not intend to be reappointed to the Quirinale and that there will be no encore. With all due respect to some parties, Enrico Letta’s Pd in ​​the lead, who until the end hoped for a rethinking of the President who removed the chestnuts from the fire to this quarrelsome and confused majority.

There are many, many aspiring to the chair on the highest hill in the capital. From Silvio Berlusconi, who is looking for votes everywhere, to the Christian Democrat Pierferdinando Casini up to the socialist Giuliano Amato. Also Mario Draghi, perhaps, in his heart he has the ambition of Quirinale but he fears the snipers. An armchair, that of President of the Republic, which many would like but which the only one to whom it is re-offered refuses. A commendable and commendable gesture, of great respect for the institutions and the democratic life of the country. Thank you, President.