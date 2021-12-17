THE books about the best Beatles to read and to give as gifts are the best way to enter the myth of the Fab Four, the four Liverpool musicians who have forever changed the history of international and not just English music. And also to better understand the new documentary streaming on Disney +.

On Amazon there are many books dedicated to the Beatles that we can read, to make our library truly unique. An excellent gift idea to do on any occasion, to be able to talk about a little healthy music, retracing the exploits of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, also to remember who is no longer there.

“The Beatles: Get Back”Is a documentary by Peter Jackson broadcast on the Disney + streaming platform, which traces the history of the English band. The TV miniseries are divided into three parts, for a total of 8 hours of production.

To prepare us for the vision of the documentary, here is a selection of books to better understand what the Beatles phenomenon was.

The music and art of the Beatles. A day in the life

Photo source from Amazon

The book by Mark Hertsgaard, for the translation by Fabio Zucchella, traces the history of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, among the greatest pop rock musicians of our time. Give it Abbey Road Studios in London real masterpieces have been released, albums that have become a cult for international music. A real revolution that of the Fab Four, here told not only for their music, but also in their personal relationships, which were not exactly calm.

The Beatles: Get Back. Ediz. illustrated

Photo source from Amazon

This volume, entitled The Beatles: Get Back, in its illustrated edition, is perfect for learning about the history of the Beatles through the words of those directly involved. Words collected from the recording sessions of the Let it be album, never heard before. Many unpublished images never seen, for a curated volume and unique graphics. 240 pages to tell who were the Fab Four, from 1970 onwards, with the transcription of 120 hours of studio recordings. In the preface you can read the words of Peter Jackson and an introduction by Hanif Kureishi. Texts are edited by John Harris.

The (whiter) book of the Beatles. The stories behind the songs

Photo source from Amazon

Franco Zanetti proposes “The (more) white book of the Beatles. The stories behind the songs “, a volume to understand who the Beatles were, through the stories behind their songs. These are all the songs officially released from 1962 to 1969, the year in which they collaborated together. Not only those of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, but also all the others, including covers, for a total of more than 300 tracks. Each one told through birth, history and success (or failure), with pleasant anecdotes to tell and the words of the direct protagonists.

Shout! The whole story of the Beatles

Photo source from Amazon

Philip Norman, who knows the Fab Four well, offers the book “Shout! The whole story of the Beatles “, to tell them in the first person (the translation is by Terry Arguti). The story begins in 1969, when the Beatles asked the author to follow the fate of Apple. And from there the first volume was born “Shout! The Beatles in their generation”, Which was followed by others, considered the definitive biographies of the Liverpool singers, retracing their entire history from the birth to the dissolution of the band.

The Beatles. Album by album. 1963-1970. The band and their music told by experts, witnesses and insiders

Photo source from Amazon

Brain Southall curates a really interesting book, entitled “The Beatles. Album by album. 1963-1970. The band and their music told by experts, witnesses and insiders “, in the illustrated edition translated by Marcella Mancini and Lorenzo Piciarelli. The former head of the EMI press office and collaborator of the Beatles in many projects, together with experts, witnesses and insiders who knew them, decided to tell not only the songs, but also the meaning and cultural impact of each their work.

The Beatles. Facts, songs, curiosities

Photo source from Amazon

Finally, here’s a nice one book written by Guido Michelone and Corrado Rizza, entitled “The Beatles. Facts, songs, curiosities “. The book provides data, comments, news, information on the Fab Four in Liverpool, which in a few years have shocked the international music scene. Thanks to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr led a real musical revolution, with songs that changed a generation of kids. A real phenomenon that is investigated here in order to be able to tell the public Beatles, but also the private ones.

