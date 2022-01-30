“Twelve years ago a movement of citizens was born in the name of the defense of legality, common goods, direct democracy, today more than ever the only key to avoid top-down, lobbying and party politics”, writes on Facebook the former M5S deputy Alessandro Di Battista, who then adds: “Today those citizens who believed in participation and change find themselves a Christian Democrat (this is not an insult, it is an observation) President of the Republic for the second time. I have nothing personal against Mattarella but I believe the re-election of the President of the Republic himself is dangerous for democracy. We all supported him when Napolitano was re-elected. Today – Di Battista remarks – I only support him “.