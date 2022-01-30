Magazine Gundam ACE from Kadokawa announced the arrival of a new manga, Kidō Senshi Gundam: N-Extremelinked to the arcade title Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 XBoost. The series, designed by Takashi Minakuchiwill officially start in February, and is said to be just one of the named projects Project N-Extreme currently in the pipeline.

The arcade videogame Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. 2 XBoost debuted in Japanese arcades in March 2021. The story of the videogame saga Extreme it is very long-lived, and has not remained exclusively linked to arcades, but from time to time over the years it has also received a few ports for consoles.

Below you can see a preview image of the manga Gundam: N-Extreme arriving:

