Political forces try to close the game of the Quirinale by focusing on a female figure. But there are still not a few obstacles on the path of the negotiation. The turning point came in the afternoon meeting, in the Chamber, between the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte, the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta and that of the Lega Matteo Salvini. On the table of the three leaders different female names ‘glide’: they range from the director of Dis Elisabetta Belloni (on which a particular convergence between Salvini and Conte would have been recorded), to the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, passing through the former Keeper of the Seals Paola Severino . And it really is on the profile of Belloni that the political tussle is unleashed. From Forza Italia to Italia Viva, passing through Leu and a part of the Democratic Party, there are transversal discontent towards the Belloni hypothesis. But even in the M5S the ambassador’s ‘card’ risks creating a real earthquake. “Is there anyone who wants an early vote?”, She asks herself, speaking with Adnkronos, a source of weight in the Movement.

In the evening, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio – who had already expressed his perplexities about the method in an interview with ‘La Stampa’ – underlined his position with unequivocal words: “I find it indecent that it was thrown into the public debate a high profile like that of Elisabetta Belloni. Without a shared agreement. I said it yesterday: before burning names it was necessary to find the agreement of the government majority. All this, moreover, after the second position of the state was exposed today. This is not good, it is not the right method “. From Beppe Grillo instead comes an endorsement towards the number one of the Dis: “Welcome Mrs. Italy, we have been waiting for you for a long time”, writes on social networks the guarantor M5S in a post, complete with the hashtag #ElisabettaBelloni.

Sources close to the leaders of the Movement try to throw water on the fire and deny that Conte has made a leap forward: “On the table of the negotiations started a few days ago with the Pd and Leu, there was already some sort of agreement on a list of names, which included some women: Belloni, Cartabia and Severino, in fact. After Salvini’s declarations on the possibility of a female President, Conte only reiterated that even the progressive front had a list of women’s names “.

On the day in which the candidacy of the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati is ditched by snipers and in which the hypothesis of Sergio Mattarella’s encore returns with force (the current Head of State collected 336 votes in the sixth ballot, thanks to the decisive contribution of the progressive front), the center-right comes one step away from implosion, but also the 5 Star Movement looks with apprehension at the next developments. The name of Prime Minister Mario Draghi remains in the background, but a distant hypothesis appears.

Center-left sources tell Adnkronos that Conte, during today’s conversation with Letta and Salvini, would have reiterated his clear no to the prospect of ‘sending’ the former president of the ECB to the Quirinale, which has always been the most welcome to the ‘dimaian’ wing of the M5S. “It seems clear to me that President Sergio Mattarella and President Mario Draghi, already at the service of the country, are the highest and most unitary figures that Italy could wish to hold the position of Head of State”, observes M5S deputy Sergio Battelli , close to the Head of the Farnesina, conversing with the Adnkronos on the Transatlantic.

Tomorrow the political forces will return to sit at the table to find the final squaring of the circle. “Contacts and discussions are underway and no decision has already been taken. On the table there are several candidates with authoritative personalities, including women. As we have always said, it is essential that there is broad agreement on the name of the next President of the Republic”, underline a late evening sources of M5S, Pd and Leu. And in these feverish hours, unconfirmed voices from the center-right hypothesize Salvini’s approval of the judge of the Constitutional Court Silvana Sciarra, an institutional profile that would have already been ‘evaluated’ in recent weeks by Conte: “I am not aware of rumors and I do not comment “, says the person concerned, questioned by telephone.

