Sao Paulo, Brazil.- Bruna Luccas is an attractive young woman who wins eyes on social networks, including in society when her appearance is somewhere exemplary for a model that stands out in the world of modeling, as well as a phenomenal Instagram influencer, a place that is responsible for showing off their best moments of their respective days. On this Friday, January 28, she plans to say goodbye to her the first month of the current year with a new luxury style.

The native of Sao Paulo, Brazil is the prettiest lady that exists in the area of ​​South America and the rest of the American continent. All people fall in love with Bru Luccas in just a few moments. She, even if she is in pajamas or with a dress that exposes her elegance, the feeling is mutual on the part of each person. Her physical appearance is magnificent, but the carioca is someone who gives certain care to each of her areas. This time she focused on her silky hair.

Her hair, soft and perfect, combines with the angelic gaze of Bruna Luccas. Both traits charm the public. Of course, Bruna is excited to read her messages of praise, but it is not enough for the Brazilian, since she wants to become a renewed woman, so she went to the beauty salon to prepare her millions of followers who, Bru Luccas, will leave said institution with a cut different from the current one but more beautiful that will continue to please the entire planet.

Through her official Instagram account, the Brazilian model recorded a short video while inside the hairdresser. In said filming, Bruna is in the waiting seat and with a captivating smile. She is excited to fulfill her dream of seeing herself in a different way than she dazzled in this last year. She with a fashion style she arrived at that place and with the mask on well. She waits for the signal to start witnessing a new and beautiful look.

For now, Bruna Luccas enjoys the cuts that the workers of the room, which had the honor of receiving the presence of a woman who is in the Major Leagues. Her networking story was shared by the account of the salon that is dedicated to providing good service so that its customers continue to recommend this place and visit it again over the months. Bru will be the next to do it and everyone is eager to see the new model who meets 4.6 million fans on Instagram.

Read more: Majestic! Cindy Prado shines in a transparent dress