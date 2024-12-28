The controversy with new song by Dani MartínNews Friday, it’s not quite over. Now, it has been Quevedo the one who has come to the fore to say what he thinks about the song, which throws tremendous darts at the music industry and, above all, at reggaeton.

During an interview on Ibai Llanos’ YouTube channel, the Canary Islander did not hesitate to get wet when talking about Martín’s song, in which he says things like “release a great single. Duet with J Balvin that plays for the radio and that Bizarrap does it. A little autotune, catchy verse… and always a little rap in the middle.”

The ex of El canto de loco he gets even and launches other stanzas like “on this basis you make up about ten… you talk about gold, cars you don’t have, you take money, hotel photos… you are so stupid that you don’t see it and you won’t set foot on it again” or “go to Fuck it, you guys are the ones who make popular music now. Go fuck it, I’m sick of that rhythm that makes me vomit, ha.”

So Llanos couldn’t help but ask Quevedo about the controversy, which a few days ago provoked the anger of a Galician singer. In this sense, despite recognizing Martín’s career, the reggaeton player has chosen to defend your gender and your guild matesYes, without forgetting to say that he respects Martín very much. “One, I respect Dani Martín’s career a lot, we are talking about how my mother loved The song of the madman. hYou have to be aware of that and I think that, just as he lived it in his day, he also You have to be aware of the generational change that is accompanied by music“, he said without restraint.

Despite this, the canary has not hesitated to criticize himself and has agreed with some things about his new song. “To this day there is a lot of very similar musictoo much music, the industry moves very fast and music is released every very little time…”, he stated.





Finally, she has continued to defend her gender, always with respect. “He talks about how he likes reggaeton from Puerto Rico, we all know that reggaeton is originally from Puerto Rico. You can’t pretend that as a young person, as a person who loves music, I’m not influenced by other people’s music. countries. as if I told Dani Martín not to do the music for El canto del locowhich was like half rock, because it was not born in Spain,” he added.