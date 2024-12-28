Three sectors – housing, energy and food – will be the ones that will most notice the usual price rise at the beginning of the year in 2025.. There is nothing anomalous about this, especially in the case of rentals and mortgages, considering the way in which demand still exceeds supply in the real estate market.

Neither The behavior of the shopping cart and food will be unpredictableconsidering that in these areas the VAT reductions disappear, motivated by the inflationary crisis which caused the invasion of Ukraine. It is necessary that, once the CPI is normalized, he social shield then deployed is limited to the maximum – now it only concerns transport and aid for electric cars – and the normalization of prices for other products is not delayed any longer.